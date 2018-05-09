Isle of Man TT 2018: Josh Brookes confirms further TT rides

Josh Brookes says he is keen to test himself on different machinery

Former British Superbike Champion rider Josh Brookes will compete with the McAMS Yamaha team at TT 2018.

The Australian racer will be given top-spec YZF-R6 and YZF-R1 machines for the two Supersport and the Superstock events.

Brookes set the fastest-ever Newcomer lap on his debut in 2013, while his quickest-ever lap of 130.883mph was recorded in the 2017 Senior TT.

The 35-year-old said he was keen to test himself on different machinery.

The McAMS Yamaha have form at the event, with Ian Hutchinson claiming four Supersport wins on their YZF-R6.

Sydney rider Brookes said: "It took a while to come together but I'm really happy to be riding the bikes in team colours - the Supersport bike especially has been really strong previously.

"Ideally we'll get good weather during practice week and get used to these two very different bikes."

Team manager Grant Bunting added: "Josh was really keen so we're throwing everything at building a top-spec machine for each class.

"We've obviously had great success in the Supersport class so we're looking forward to helping Josh with his ongoing TT progression."

The 2015 British Superbike champion will compete on the Norton SG7 machine in the Superbike and Senior TT races.

The first practice session will be held on Saturday, 26 May.