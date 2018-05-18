Highlights of Thursday evening's North West 200 Superstock race, which was won by Peter Hickman.

The Lincolnshire man clinched his maiden North West 200 victory by beating event record holder Alastair Seeley by 0.578 seconds, with Michael Dunlop finishing third.

Hickman's win denied Seeley a double on the night, with the Carrickfergus rider victorious in the Supersport class.