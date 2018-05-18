BBC Sport - North West 200: Superstock race highlights

Watch: NW200 Superstock race highlights

Highlights of Thursday evening's North West 200 Superstock race, which was won by Peter Hickman.

The Lincolnshire man clinched his maiden North West 200 victory by beating event record holder Alastair Seeley by 0.578 seconds, with Michael Dunlop finishing third.

Hickman's win denied Seeley a double on the night, with the Carrickfergus rider victorious in the Supersport class.

Top videos

Video

Watch: NW200 Superstock race highlights

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

I will respect Chelsea's decision on my future - Conte

Video

Manchester United were the best team - Mourinho

Video

How well does London Lions' star know his head coach?

Video

FA Cup win 'saved our season' - Gary Cahill

Video

Chelsea need to improve to win more trophies - Hazard

Video

Watch the BBC's World Cup 2018 trailer

Top Stories