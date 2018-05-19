North West 200: Seeley extends record and Irwin wins Superbike double

Alastair Seeley has won the last 12 Supersport races at the North West 200

Alastair Seeley extended his record tally of North West 200 victories to 24 while Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at Saturday's North West 200.

Seeley, 38, claimed the Supersport and Superstock events and fellow Carrickfergus rider Irwin, 28, led from start to finish in the two Superbikes.

In the Supertwin class, there was a maiden NW200 victory for 26-year-old Yorkshire man James Cowton.

Seeley won the Robert Dunlop award for man of the meeting.

Former British champion Seeley secured his second Supersport win of the 2018 meet with a dominant performance in Saturday's first race.

The 'Wee Wizard' controlled the six-lap contest despite briefly losing his lead to Yorkshire's Dean Harrison at the start of the race.

However, he pulled away to secure a 23rd win at the NW200, setting a lap record on the final circuit.

Glenn Irwin celebrated by throwing his boots into the crowd

Seeley's success set the tone for the local riders as British Superbike star Irwin claimed a dominant victory in the first Superbike race of the day.

The Ducati rider, a 2017 Superbike winner, led from start to finish to take the chequered flag in imposing style.

Cowton's first NW200 win in the Supertwins came courtesy of a stunning pass at the Juniper chicane in the final lap.

Jeremy McWilliams secured his second podium finish of the 2018 meet, coming in ahead of Joey Thompson who was left disappointed having controlled large parts of the race.

In the penultimate race of the day Seeley made it a hat-trick of wins for the week as he reversed the result of Thursday night's Superstock race by passing BMW rider Peter Hickman on the final lap.

The second Superbike race was halted during the first lap when a rider crashed at Ballysally.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which organisers reported as not serious.

On the restart, Irwin again raced to the front and led from start to finish to complete an impressive double.

BetMcLean.com Supersport 1. Alastair Seeley Yamaha 115.906mph 2. James Hillier Kawasaki 115.520 3. Lee Johnston Honda 115.501 4. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 115.482 5. Michael Dunlop Honda 115.477 6. Martin Jessopp Triumph 115.538

Anchor Bar Superbike 1. Glenn Irwin Ducati 121.681mph 2. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 121.615 3. Michael Rutter BMW 121.475 4. Lee Johnston Honda 121.274 5. Alastair Seeley BMW 121.213 6. Conor Cummins Honda 120.578

John M Paterson Supertwin 1. James Cowton Kawasaki 108.077mph 2. Jeremy McWilliams Kawasaki 108.022 3. Joey Thompson Paton 107.944 4. Christian Elkin Kawasaki 106.487 5. Michael Sweeney Kawasaki 104.859 6. Victor Lopez Kawasaki 103.757

CP Hire Superstock 1. Alastair Seeley BMW 121.131mph 2. Peter Hickman BMW 121.117 3. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 121.015 4. Michael Dunlop BMW 121.000 5. Gary Johnson Kawasaki 120.922 6. Dan Kneen BMW 120.219