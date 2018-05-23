Isle of Man TT: William Dunlop set to compete after injury

William Dunlop has been on the podium four times at the Isle of Man TT

William Dunlop says he will be fit to compete at the Isle of Man TT after he was forced to sit out Saturday's North West 200 racing because of injury.

The 32-year-old suffered heavy bruising to his back and other minor injuries following a crash at Church Corner during Thursday's Superstock race.

"I'm not too bad. Breathing was difficult for me for a while but I've had a bit of physio," explained Dunlop.

"I'll go out and practice on Saturday and hopefully there'll be no problem."

The Temple Golf Club Yamaha rider highsided from his Yamaha R1 during the Superstock race but a subsequent medical examination showed that the rider did not break any bones in the fall.

"The Superbike should be good. We have made big steps forward with it and I was disappointed I didn't have the chance to race it at the North West," he said.

Dunlop will also take in the Supersport and Superstock classes on the Isle of Man as he targets a first-ever success at the TT.

The Ballymoney man finished second in the TT Zero event for electric bikes in 2016 and took third-place finishes in Supersport races in 2012, 2013 and 2014.