Adam Lyon: Scottish rider dies after crash at Isle of Man TT

Adam Lyon is the second fatality at this year's Isle of Man TT

Scottish rider Adam Lyon has been killed during Monday's racing at the Isle of Man TT.

The 26-year-old from Helensburgh, making his debut at the event, crashed during the Supersport 1 Race.

Organisers ACU Events Ltd say the accident happened on the third lap of the race, just after the 28th mile of the course.

On Wednesday, local rider Dan Kneen sustained fatal injuries during Superbike qualifying.

Steve Mercer was badly injured and remains in a "stable" condition following a collision with a car on the Mountain Course.