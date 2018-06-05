MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to leave Honda after 13 seasons

Dani Pedrosa has failed to finish three of the six races this season

Three-time MotoGP runner-up Dani Pedrosa will leave Honda by mutual consent at the end of the year after 13 seasons.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has won 31 races for Honda but has not finished on the podium in six races this season.

"In life we all need new challenges and I feel it's time for a change," said Pedrosa.

He also won the 125cc title in 2003 and 250cc titles in 2004 and 2005 with Honda.

Pedrosa is 12th in the championship standings, 66 points behind leader and team-mate Marc Marquez.

"I will always have Honda in my memories and in my heart," said Pedrosa, who finished second in the championship in 2007, 2010 and 2012.

"I have grown not only as a rider but also as a person with them."