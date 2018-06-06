Isle of Man TT 2018: Team Mugen's Michael Rutter scores sixth victory

Michael Rutter recorded a speed of 166mph on the Sulby speed trap

Team Mugen rider Michael Rutter set a new lap record for electric bikes to claim victory in the TT Zero race.

The 46-year-old from Stourbridge became the first rider to complete the one-lap sprint of the 37-mile (60km) course at an average speed of more than 120mph.

The victory was Rutter's sixth TT triumph and he said: "To do a lap of 121.824mph on an electric bike is amazing. Fair play to Mugen."

Daley Mathison finished 23.644 secs down in second place.

The University of Nottingham rider completed his lap inside John McGuiness's previous best time at 119.29mph.

Rutter's Mugen team-mate was in second place when his chain came off and came home third, two mins 28.068 secs down on Mathison.

James Cowton (BRUNEL BX-15) was fourth with Adam Child (Moto Corsa Ego) fifth and Shaun Anderson (Brammo Empulse R).

The Duke of Cambridge started the race and presented Rutter with his garland and trophy.