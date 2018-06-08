Isle of Man TT 2018: Hickman sets record in Senior TT win

Peter Hickman stormed to his first Senior TT win thanks to a sensational first-ever lap of the Mountain Course at over 135mph on his final circuit.

The Lincolnshire rider set a new absolute course record of 135.452mph to edge out compatriot Dean Harrison by two seconds after a thrilling battle.

Harrison was also inside the previous best lap benchmark, with Manxman Conor Cummins third.

The Smith's BMW rider Hickman had taken his first TT win earlier in the week.

