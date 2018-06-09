WSBK: Rea breaks victories record in Brno with 60th win

Jonathan Rea moved past Carl Fogarty's 19-year record of World Superbike victories after winning race one at Brno

Jonathan Rea secured his 60th World Superbike win in race one at Brno, overtaking Carl Fogarty's 19-year-old victory record in the series.

Rea, who won by 5.3 seconds from Marco Melandri with Tom Sykes third, leads the standings by 81 points.

"Each win is special in it's own way and what we've been doing is incredible," said the Kawasaki rider from Northern Ireland.

"I want to keep living this dream and winning is my motivation. Sorry Foggy!"

The race was shortened to 16 laps because of two restarts, first due to track conditions at turn five before a "technical issue" with the starting lights.

In search of his fourth-successive WSBK title, Rea stormed away from pole-sitter Sykes, pulling clear of the field to take his landmark win.

He added: "It was good, the bike was really great -a massive well done to the team they gave me great bike.

"The test we had at Brno gave me good head start and the team pulled out all the stops."

"It's incredible. I've made no secret that I've found a home in World Superbikes and especially with Kawasaki."

Sykes, who lies third in the standings and 10 points behind Chaz Davies, was full of praise for his team-mate Rea.

"Congratulations to him picking up the big 60, it's a hell of an achievement," he said.

Eugene Laverty finished sixth, equalling his best result since his return from injury after injuries sustained in the Thai round in March.