NI rider Rea signs new deal to remain with Kawasaki

Jonathan Rea had his World Superbike Championship lead cut to 65 points after crashing out of race two at Brno on Sunday

Three-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has signed a new two-year contract to remain with Kawasaki.

It was announced on Monday that the Northern Ireland rider will stay with his championship-winning team for 2020.

The new deal will see Rea's partnership with the Provec Racing squad stretch to five seasons.

"I am more than happy to continue in these next two seasons with the Kawasaki Racing Team," said Rea.

"Since the end of last season we have already started to talk about continuing our partnership, so it's nice to finalise everything now, so that we can concentrate on the remaining races of 2018.

"From the moment I arrived I was welcomed into the Kawasaki family and since then we have achieved success beyond our wildest dreams.

"Here is where I want to stay. Of course, it feels natural to keep writing this incredible story together, and I want to thank everyone in the Kawasaki Racing Team for believing in me and for this opportunity."

Rea's lead at the top of the World Superbike Championship was reduced to 65 points after he crashed out of race two at Brno on Sunday.

He wasn't injured in the crash, which happened after a collision with Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes.

England's Alex Lowes claimed his first World Superbikes win, ahead of Michael van der Mark.