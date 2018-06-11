British Superbikes: Andrew Irwin joins brother Glenn at Ducati

Andrew Irwin has been competing in his maiden World Supersport season, with a best finish of 10th at Donington Park

Carrickfergus rider Andrew Irwin has been confirmed as injured Shane Byrne's replacement at Be Wiser Ducati.

Byrne required surgery on his neck and back after a British Superbike testing crash last month.

Irwin will join his brother Glenn at Ducati for this weekend's round at Snetterton.

He is competing in the World Supersport Championship this season, and is a race winner in the British Supersport class.

Byrne, a five-time British Superbike champion, avoided paralysis after successful surgery, but is set for an extended time away form the sport while he recovers.

Andrew, the youngest of the Irwin brothers, has been testing the PBM Ducati at Knockhill alongside Glenn as he prepares to step up to the premier class.

"This is going to be a very steep learning curve but one which doesn't daunt me," said Irwin.

"I know with everyone's help it will be a lot easier, and who better to have on the other side of the garage than my big brother.

"I'll give it my all and hope the results reflect the effort I'll be putting in. I'd like to wish Shane well in his recovery and I'll do my best to keep the seat warm for him."