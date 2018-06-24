British Touring Cars: Colin Turkington stay top of standings at Croft

Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car Championship on two occasions

Colin Turkington remains top of the British Touring Car standings after three top-five finishes at Croft.

The Portadown driver came home third in race two and now holds a 19-point advantage over Tom Ingram at the halfway point.

Subaru's Ash Sutton won the first two races while Dan Lloyd took victory in race three.

Carrick's Chris Smiley also scored points, finishing 12th in race two.

Carrying maximum ballast, Turkington qualified sixth, moving up to fifth in race one.

The Team BMW driver improved further in race two, taking third place, his 22nd podium at the Yorkshire circuit.

The reverse grid race provided another strong result, with Turkington consolidating his lead at the top of the standings at the halfway point of the season.

Smiley finished 17th in race one before taking points in race two, meaning he has scored at every round this season.