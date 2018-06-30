Enniskillen Road Races: Maximum five wins for McGee

McGee (right) held off Adam McLean to take five wins around the Arney Circuit

Derek McGee won a maximum five races as the Enniskillen Road Races returned for the first time in 66 years.

The Mullingar rider was dominant in every class, with the highlight coming in the Enniskillen 100 feature race.

McGee also won the opening Superbike race, as well as recording a Supertwin and two Supersport victories.

Tobermore's Adam McLean claimed second place in all five of the races which McGee won.

McGee, who secured his first Isle of Man TT podium in this year's Lightweight race, was flawless as he won the main Richard Britton Memorial race by just over 12 seconds from McLean and Graham Kennedy.

The sun-drenched crowd watch the first Enniskillen Road Races in 66 years

McGee had earlier taken victory in the opening Superbike race around the Arney Circuit, again from McLean and Kennedy, setting a lap record of 104.165mph in the process.

Another victory followed in the Supertwin class, with Thomas Maxwell claiming the final podium spot.

The 'Mullingar Missile' beat McLean to top honours in both Supersport races to ensure his perfect event, with Kevin Fitzpatrick recording two third-place finishes around the three-mile course.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that McGee will be joined by William and Michael Dunlop at the Skerries 100 next weekend.

William makes his return to racing after pulling out of the Isle of Man TT to be with his pregnant partner, while Michael will be hoping to build on his three wins around the TT course.