Watch again: Cowton wins dramatic NW 200 race

Take a look back at this year's NW 200 winning performance from James Cowton, who died following a crash in the Southern 100 on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Yorkshire died from injuries sustained in a 600cc Challenge Race crash at the Isle of Man event and just five days after Northern Ireland's William Dunlop was killed in practice for the Skerries 100 road races.

Riding for Northern Irish outfit McAdoo Racing, Cowton overcame a Supertwins tussle with Jeremy McWilliams and Joey Thompson to claim his first win at the Triangle circuit.