Racing teen ready to join the Senior class

Jack Young is about to embark in his maiden race in the Renault Clio Cup, and the 16-year-old is putting pressure on his own shoulders.

The Belfast schoolboy, who has just finished his GCSEs, won the Junior Clio Cup last season, earning him free entry into the Senior class but sat out the first half of the year due to exams.

Young has been mentored by double British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington, who helped guide him to the Junior title.

