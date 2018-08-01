Southern 100: Ivan Lintin 'no longer critical' after S100 crash

Lincolnshire rider Ivan Lintin is a two-time Isle of Man TT winner

Former TT winner Ivan Lintin, who crashed at the Southern 100 road races in the Isle of Man, is no longer classed as critical condition.

The 33-year-old from Lincolnshire was involved in a collision during the 600cc Challenge race on 12 July in which James Cowton died.

A Dafabet UK Devitt spokesman said Linton was now stable in hospital in Liverpool.

It is hoped he will be transferred to a Lincolnshire hospital soon.

'Right direction'

The team spokesman said it has been the "most difficult time in the six years we've been racing".

"We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that has showed their support," he added.

"We have stuck together and grown closer as a family and like Ivan is doing, we are pushing on.

"There is a very long road ahead and it is still too early to determine 100% what will happen but he is moving in the right direction."

The team also announced they will compete at the Ulster Grand Prix with the blessing of Ivan's family.

The Southern 100 is held on closed roads at Billown in the Isle of Man.