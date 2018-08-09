David Knight: Enduro star 'lucky' despite 'big training crash'

The multiple world champion crashed whilst riding in the Isle of Man.

Four-time world enduro champion David Knight said he feels "lucky" despite suffering broken bones in a "big training crash" on the Isle of Man.

Knight, who received an MBE in 2012 for services to his sport, broke two vertebrae and several ribs after the crash on Jurby beach on Monday.

It took two and a half hours to get him to hospital because of his injuries and the remote location of the accident.

"It could easily have been a very different story," he said.

"My rear wheel hit a rock in the sand coming off a ski jump. I landed sideways and was spat off, head first," he wrote on his social media page.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed this has happened when I've felt so strong and motivated, but most of all I feel very, very lucky that I'll make a full recovery."

Knight said he is motivated to get fit in time to compete at the Weston Super Mare Beach Race - where he is a six-time champion - in October.

The 40-year-old from Ballaugh, who has won multiple world, American and British titles, is widely regarded as one of the greatest off-road riders of all time.