Ulster Grand Prix: Derek McGee hopeful injuries will heal

McGee recorded the fastest time on the Supertwins before suffering suspected broken bones on Wednesday

Ulster Grand Prix international road races Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim

Rider Derek McGee is hopeful that his injuries will heal after he was treated for suspected broken bones at the Ulster Grand Prix practice on Wednesday.

McGee and Seamus Elliot were involved in an incident during the combined Superbike and Superstock session.

A message posted on the McGee's Twitter account stated that "all the injuries should heal".

Racing begins at the County Antrim circuit on Thursday afternoon.

"Derek would like to thank everyone for their messages," read the Twitter statement.

"Disappointing end to the day from a non fault accident. We wish Seamus a speedy recovery too.

"The times looked promising and we were at the sharp end and feeling confident of decent results."

The message was posted on McGee's Twitter on Thursday morning

The incident led to a delay of almost two hours before the final practice session of the day resumed for 25 minutes.

Mullingar man McGee had earlier topped both the Supertwin and Ultra-lightweight sessions.