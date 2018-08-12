BTC championship: Smiley takes first BTCC win at Rockingham

Smiley led Colin Turkington in a Northern Irish 1-2 in race three at Rockingham

Chris Smiley won his maiden British Touring Car race at Rockingham, leading Colin Turkington in a Northern Irish 1-2 in race three.

Smiley jumped from fifth to first on lap one, pulling away for his maiden win.

It's the first time two Northern Irishmen have claimed the first two places in the BTCC.

Turkington also retakes the championship lead by four points from Tom Ingram.

Carrick driver Smiley claimed top 10 finishes earlier in the day, coming home in fourth and sixth place.

Portadown's Turkington also had a strong day despite carrying success ballast as he finished seventh and fifth around the Corby circuit in the opening two races.

BTC Norlin man Smiley judged the damp conditions best in race three, jumping into the lead after the front four cars slithered wide at turn two with BMW's Turkington moving into third.

After managing a brief safety car period, Smiley stormed away from Matt Simpson to take his first win, with Turkington taking second at the final corner to retake the lead in the standings with Ingram only finishing fifth.

Belfast teenager Jack Young collected two top-10 finishes in his second weekend in the Renault Clio Cup, finishing in seventh and ninth place.