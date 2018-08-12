Peter Hickman wins two races in Saturday's rain-hit Ulster Grand Prix while Dean Harrison, Shaun Anderson and Michal Dokoupil also secure victories.

Englishman Hickman took the Supersport and Supoerbike honour while Harrison was the Supersport winner and it was a day of success for Anderson (Lightweight) and Dokoupil (Ultralightweight).

There are extended UGP highlights on BBC1 NI on Sunday (22:30 BST) and Monday (22:40).