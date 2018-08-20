Festival of Motorcycling: John McGuinness tops class on TT return

McGuinness said it felt amazing to be back riding on the most amazing track on the planet

Twenty-three time TT winner John McGuinness said it "felt amazing" to complete his first lap of the Isle of Man TT course since 2016.

The 45-year-old from Morecambe missed the last two TT events due to injuries sustained at the North West 200.

McGuinness topped the Classic TT Superbike times on the same Winfield Paton that he won the class on in 2016.

He said: "I can't lie. It felt amazing to be back riding on the most amazing track on the planet."

"Thank to the people that have stuck by me through the lowest points."

The English racer broke four vertebrae, three ribs and fractured his leg in a crash at the North West 200.

Bradford's Dean Harrison set the quickest lap of the session on his first lap.

Harrison posted a lap of 122.266mph on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki before retiring at Glen Duff on his second lap.

The session got under way with Manx Grand Prix newcomers getting their first taste of the Mountain Course.

This year, in total, 31 riders are competing as newcomers including riders from Colombia, France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Japan and Czech Republic.

After the untimed newcomers, Stephen Parsons, from Cumbria, set the early MGP pace for the senior and junior classes with a lap of 116.45mph.

The Festival of Motorcycling incorporates both the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT events.