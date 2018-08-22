Festival of Motorcycling: Second practice session cancelled

Weather has led to the cancellation of two practice sessions

Persistent rain and fog on the Isle of Man forced organisers to cancel the second consecutive practice session at the Festival of Motorcycling.

So far, competitors have only completed one session ahead of the first scheduled racing on Saturday.

The two-week motorcycling event, held on the Isle of Man TT course, incorporates both the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT races.

TT star Dean Harrison set the pace in Saturday's only session.

Roads are due to close for Wednesday's practice at 18:00 BST.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson said an extra session is being planned on Thursday afternoon in addition to the evening's practice.

The Isle of Man Marshals Association said they're in "desperate need of marshals" for the additional practice.