Cal Crutchlow: Briton extends Honda contract

Cal Crutchlow took his third MotoGP victory in Argentina in April

Britain's Cal Crutchlow has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Honda MotoGP team until 2020.

The 32-year-old, who switched from the World Superbikes Championship in 2011, joined Honda from Ducati in 2015.

The team say they are "very satisfied" with his performances so far, including three race victories, the latest coming at the Argentina Grand Prix in April.

Crutchlow is aiming to become the first British rider to win a MotoGP title since Barry Sheene in 1977.

Honda Racing Corporation president Yoshishige Nomura said: "This year he has again shown his strong talent and his performance deserves the status of factory rider. There is no better way to show him that than by making a new agreement with him, so we have decided to extend our contract."