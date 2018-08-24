Chaz Davies: Welshman to stay with Ducati for 2019 Superbike World Championship

Chaz Davies was named 2011 BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year

Motorcycle racer Chaz Davies is to stay with Aruba Racing - Ducati for the 2019 Superbike World Championship.

The 31-year-old Welshman lies second behind Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea in the 2018 title-chase with four rounds left.

On social media Davies said he was "stoked" at the new deal which comes in his fifth year with the team

He added: "I believe in Ducati and they believe in me. The results are pretty evident."

Kawasaki-rider Rea is bidding for a fourth successive world title.

Davies is recovering from a broken collarbone, suffered in July while training on a new model he will race next year and says he will not "really push" in the Portimao Grand Prix in Portugal in September.

"I'm not aiming to go to Portimao and really push and do thousands of laps it if there's any chance of making it worse. I don't want to force any problems with the shoulder," he said.

After the Portugal event, races follow in France, Argentina and Qatar.