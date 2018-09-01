BBC Sport - Billy Monger meets Alex Zanardi: 'They had to let us return to driving'

'They had to let us drive' - Zanardi & Monger on return to racing

Teenager Billy Monger, AKA Billy the Whizz, was a rising star of British motorsport until a high-speed crash while racing in Formula 4 in 2017 resulted in a double leg amputation.

Just over a year on, Billy travelled to Rome to meet former F1 driver, two-time CART champion and four-time Paralympic handcycling gold medallist Alex Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in a crash in Germany in 2001.

WATCH MORE: 'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive'

'Human Endeavour: Billy Monger meets Alex Zanardi' on BBC World News, 1 September 1

