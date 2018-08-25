Festival of Motorcycling: John McGuinness wins Senior Classic on TT comeback

John McGuinness also won the Senior Classic race in 2016

John McGuinness marked his return to the Isle of Man TT with victory in the Senior Classic TT race.

The 46-year-old Englishman won onboard his Winfield Paton, finishing a minute 13.072 seconds ahead of Jamie Coward with Lee Johnston taking third place.

McGuinness is making his TT comeback after breaking his back, leg and ribs in a crash at the 2017 North West 200.

Having topped the practice times, he led from start to finish with a fastest time of 109.258mph.

The veteran, who also won the four-lap Senior Classic in his last TT appearance in 2016, set a blistering opening loop to take control of the race and was able to keep clear of Johnston and England's Coward.

Coward managed to avoid making a pit stop on his Ted Woof/Craven Manx Norton, which allowed him to take second spot.

Irishman Johnston just held on to the third spot from Chris Swallow's Linsdell Enfield.