Colin Turkington extends BTCC lead at Knockhill

Colin Turkington won the British Touring Car title in 2009 and 2014

Colin Turkington has extended his lead in the British Touring Car Championship standings after his main title rivals were disqualified at Knockhill.

Ash Sutton and Tom Ingram finished first and second in race two, but were excluded from the race after failing a ride height test.

That allowed Portadown's Turkington, who claimed two podiums, to move 43 points clear in the standings.

In the Porsche Carrera Cup, Dan Harper secured his second win of the season.

Carrying full ballast on his BMW, Turkington qualified fourth, racing up to second despite contact with Stephen Jelley in the wet conditions.

Subaru's Sutton won race one, and looked to have doubled up as he crossed the line in first ahead of Ingram's Toyota in race two, but both failed the post-race checks to be disqualified.

That promoted Turkington from sixth to fourth, extending his lead at the top of the standings from four to 25 points.

Dan Harper is on a two-year scholarship as a Porsche junior driver

This was boosted further by another second-placed finish around the Scottish circuit, coming home behind Motorbase's Tom Chilton.

"I'd rather have the points than be chasing them", said Turkington, "You just have to keep plugging away fighting for points and hopefully we'll not be too far away at the end."

Carrick's Chris Smiley, who won his maiden BTCC race last time out at Rockingham, had a quieter weekend, posting eighth, 10th and 11th place finishes.

Hillsborough teenager Harper had his best weekend in the Porsche Carrera Cup to date, claiming his maiden pole positon and turning it into victory in race one.

He followed up the win by finishing second after a last-lap move on Tio Ellinas.