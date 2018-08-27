Festival of Motorcycling: Dean Harrison triumphs in Superbike Classic TT

Harrison produced a wonderful display on the Mountain Course

Yorkshire's Dean Harrison claimed top prize at the Isle of Man TT for a second consecutive year with a classy victory in the Superbike Classic TT race.

The Kawasaki rider finished over a minute ahead of Horst Saiger, recording the fastest speed of 123.357mph.

Conor Commins completed the podium in third.

Lee Johnston won the Lightweight Classic with Dom Herbertson victorious in the Junior Classic.

The main race was delayed by nearly three hours due to the damp conditions on the Mountain Course.

It was a comprehensive victory for Harrison, who led all four laps to claim his fourth classic TT win.

Harrison, who started second on the grid behind Saiger, opened up a 19 second lead over the Ducati of Michael Rutter in the first lap.

After Gary Johnson was forced to retire during the third lap, Saiger and Cummins pulled away from the chasing pack although they in turn remained distant from the race leader.

Austrian rider Saiger held off the challenge of Cummins to take second in a time of 01:14:27.498.

Northern Irishman Johnston led home Yamaha pair Adam McLean and Ian Lougher in the Lighweight Classic and also took third in the junior race, which was won by Newcastle-based Herbertson from Jamie Coward's Honda.