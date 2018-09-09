MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso secures third win of the season for Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso has also won in Qatar and the Czech Republic this season

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso secured a third win of the season with victory in Sunday's San Marino MotoGP as Britain's Cal Crutchlow came third at Misano.

Italian Dovizioso finished 2.822 seconds ahead of world champion and current championship leader Marc Marquez of Honda.

Crutchlow completed the podium after pole sitter Jorge Lorenzo crashed from second place with two laps remaining.

The win was Ducati's first victory at Misano for 11 years.

"I'm happy to have beaten Marquez and to win here [for the first time]," said Dovizioso.

Dovizioso moved up to second place in the championship, with Marquez increasing his lead to 67 points with six races remaining.

Valentino Rossi managed only seventh for Yamaha and slipped to third in the overall standings, three points behind Dovizioso.

"We've done good work towards the title," said Marquez.

"It was a very difficult race. Fighting against the Ducatis is another world. I had ridden well in the warm up, but I struggled to stay with them.

"I pushed to be second, I'm sorry for Jorge's fall, but we were both pushing a lot."

The next race is the Aragon MotoGP in Hungary on 23 September.

Result

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 42mins 05.426secs

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +2.822secs

3. Cal Crutchlow (GB/LCR Honda) +7.269secs

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +14.687secs

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +16.016secs

6. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) +17.408secs

7. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +19.086secs

8. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) +21.804secs

9. Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) +23.919secs

10. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) +27.559secs

Championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 221 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 154

3. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 151

4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 130

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 124

6. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 119

7. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 110

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 110

9. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) 92

10. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 79