British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin joins Kawasaki for 2019 season

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Glenn Irwin does a Superbike double at the 2018 North West 200

Glenn Irwin will switch from PBM Ducati to JG Speedfit Kawasaki for the 2019 British Superbike season.

He will leave Ducati after a three-year spell with the team, which featured a victory at Silverstone last season and three wins at the North West 200.

The Northern Irishman raced for Kawasaki in the British Supersport championship before graduating to BSB.

Irwin, 28, who is fourth in the current standings, will replace the World Superbike-bound BSB leader Leon Haslam.

"I'm over the moon!" said Irwin, "I feel like I've served my apprenticeship in the BSB now and moving back to Kawasaki after some successful times in Supersport is the perfect opportunity.

"Also hearing the enthusiasm from the top at Kawasaki about me signing for them is worth its weight in gold. I thrive on that and I look forward to being in that environment."

Irwin's first test with the team is planned for November, where he will get his first taste of the 2019 Ninja ZX-10RR.

"You only need to look at what the current bike has done, so it will be nice to jump on a proven package with some upgrades that will make the new model even better," said Irwin.

Haslam will join Jonathan Rea in Kawasaki's World Superbike team for next season, with the Northern Irishman on the brink of his fourth straight WSBK title after dominating the series since moving to the Japanese manufacturer in 2015.

There could also be an opportunity for Irwin to add to his North West 200 victories with Kawasaki, who run James Hillier for the international road racing events.