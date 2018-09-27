Jonathan Rea says he has had no fallout with World Superbike boss Gregorio Lavilla despite the sporting director's reported comment that the Northern Irishman "lacks charisma".

Rea believes his dominance of the championship again this season led to Lavilla's comment being "misconstrued".

"He tells me that he thinks I'm very charismatic," smiled Rea, who could clinch his fourth straight world title at Magny-Cours this weekend with two rounds of the series to spare.