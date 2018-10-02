Colin Turkington to make China Touring Car Championship debut

Colin Turkington celebrates winning his third British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington is set to make his China Touring Car Championship debut a week after securing a third BTCC title.

The Portadown driver will take over from André Couto behind the wheel of one of SAIC VW333 Racing's Volkswagen Lamando GTSs at Wuhan.

Turkington will compete in the car for the next two races in China.

The 36-year-old won the British Touring Car Championship on Sunday to follow his triumphs in 2009 and 2014.

Turkington is the the team's second international wild card entry of the season.

He has been drafted in to help support Volkswagen's manufacturers championship charge alongside regulars Rodolfo Avila, Zhang Zhen Dong and Yang Fan.