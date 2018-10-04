Wales Rally GB: Finn Lappi wins opening stage

From the section

In 2017 Elfyn Evans became the first Welshman to win the Wales Rally GB

Finland's Esapekka Lappi won the opening Wales Rally GB stage, a speed test at Tir Prince trotting track and adjoining roads.

He negotiated the 1.70km course in 1min 21.6secs, beating compatriot Jari-Matti Latvala by 0.3secs.

Reigning GB race title-holder Elfyn Evans of Wales was the top British finisher, three second behind Lappi in 13th.

Friday's second stage takes place in north Wales forests.

Belgian Thierry Neuville leads the 2018 title race with Ott Tanak of Estonia second and Sebastien Ogier third with the Spanish and Australian events to come.