Sunflower Trophy: Danny Buchan seeks third title at Bishopscourt

Buchan won back-to-back Sunflower Trophy titles in 2014 and 2015.

British Superbike racer Danny Buchan is set to return to Bishopscourt in an attempt to claim a third Sunflower Trophy title later this month.

The Essex rider, who won the feature event in 2014 and 2015, will compete on the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki Superbike.

Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin has claimed top prize for the past two years although it is unclear whether he will take part in the 2018 event.

Racing will take place on 19 and 20 October.

Having enjoyed a competitive BSB series, Buchan's challenge was effectively ended when a practice spill at Oulten Park in round 10 put him out of the meeting.

He heads into this weekend's final round at Brands Hatch in 10th place.

The Basildon native could only manage a fourth place finish in the feature race at Bishopscourt last year, with Carl Philips taking the final podium sport.

Be Wiser Ducati rider Irwin currently sits fourth in the BSB standings, 100 points behind leader Leon Haslam, with his participation in the Sunflower Trophy still unclear given that he is set to part ways with his team following the conclusion of the current BSB series.

Last year Buchan and Irwin both took a Superbike race win at the County Down track before Irwin won the feature event by half a second from Michael Laverty.