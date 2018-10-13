Mick Schumacher wins Formula 3 European title with race to spare

Mick Schumacher has won eight F3 European races this season

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael, won the Formula 3 European title with a race to spare.

The 19-year-old finished second in race two of the season finale in Hockenheim, Germany, to establish an unassailable lead in the drivers' standings.

Prema driver Schumacher has won eight races this season and held a 49-point advantage coming into the final round.

"I am absolutely delighted," German Schumacher said.

"What this team has achieved over the last year is unbelievable."

Schumacher, who failed to score in the opening race in Hockenheim following a first-lap collision, only needed to avoid dropping 15 points to title rival Dan Ticktum in race two.

Ticktum's Motopark team-mate Juri Vips won race two from pole position, and with Ticktum coming home in seventh, Schumacher's second-place finish was enough to seal championship victory.

Schumacher's title comes a year after he placed 12th overall in his debut F3 season.