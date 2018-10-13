British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin secures race win at Brands Hatch

Glenn Irwin was a lights to flag winner in Saturday's Superbike race

Glenn Irwin secured his first British Superbike win of the season by taking victory in the opening race of the weekend at the Brands Hatch GP circuit.

Irwin led from start to finish and came home two seconds ahead of Jake Dixon, with team-mate Andrew Irwin fourth.

Leon Haslam's sixth place was enough to seal his first BSB title.

Aghadowey rider Eunan McGlinchey clinched the British Junior Supersport crown after finishing third in Saturday's race.

McGlinchey's rostrum position earned him an unassailable 39-point advantage over nearest rival Brian Hart with one race to go.

Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin was never headed in the first of three races this weekend as Yamaha pilot Tarran Mackensie made up the top three.

Brother Andrew Irwin occupied second spot but fell down the order to miss out on a podium position on the second of the Be Wiser PBM Ducatis.

The result was enough to move Glenn Irwin, who had qualified second fastest, above Australian Josh Brookes into third in the championship standings.

Irwin had previously finished runner-up on five occasions this season and will move to ride for the JG Speedfit Kawasaki outfit in 2019.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy won the Supersport sprint race from Alastair Seeley to wrap up the title in that class.

Clogher rider Keith Farmer has an opportunity of winning the British Superstock title on Sunday for Tyco BMW as he currently leads the series by 10.5 points from Billy McConnell going into Sunday's race.