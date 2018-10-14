Farmer wins British Superstock title at Brands Hatch

Keith Farmer hopes to race in the British Superbike Championship next year

Clogher rider Keith Farmer has won the 2018 British Superstock title, despite crashing at Brands Hatch.

Title rival Billy McConnell crashed out on lap six, two laps before Farmer slid off at Druids, which sealed the title for the Ulsterman by 10.5 points.

It's Farmer's fourth National championship and his second Superstock 100 title after winning in 2012.

Farmer also won the Supersport championship last year, adding to his Superstock 600 title in 2011.

He is the second Northern Irish title winner this weekend after Eunan McGlinchey won the Junior British Supersport title on Saturday.

"I just braked where I normally break and just lost the front end," Tyco BMW rider Farmer told Eurosport.

He added: "We're trying to get a few Superbike offers in for next year.

"I've four titles and that speaks for itself, we'll see what happens and hopefully we can sort something out."

Australian McConnell, needing to outscore Farmer, battled hard with the Northern Irishman, but lost the front end of his Suzuki heading into Clearways on lap six.

Glenn Irwin seventh as brother crashes

After winning Superbike race one on Saturday, Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin had to settle for seventh place in race two.

His brother and Ducati team mate Andrew crashed out on lap three at Graham Hill Bend, but Ballinamallard's Josh Elliott impressed by rounding out the top 10.

Tyco BMW's Michael Laverty came home in 17th around the Kent circuit.

There will be a further Superbike race on Sunday with Alastair Seeley and David Allingham and Richard Kerr in action in the Supersport class later.

McGlinchey backed up his title-winning performance by winning the final Junior Supersport race of the year, his eighth victory of the season, while Eoghan McManus failed to finish.

Eugene McManus crashed out of penultimate lap of the Motostar race which battling for third place.