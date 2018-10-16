World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke to part with co-driver Paul Nagle

Kris Meeke (left) and Paul Nagle (right) combined for five WRC wins with Citroen

Kris Meeke will not be renewing his partnership with co-driver Paul Nagle when he returns to the World Rally Championship next year.

The Northern Ireland driver, who was dropped by Citroen in May, will drive for the Toyota Gazoo team in 2019.

Meeked and Nagle enjoyed five WRC victories while at Citroen but will not be working together next season.

The split is understood to be amicable and neither man has ruled out a possible reunion in the future.

Dungannon-native Meeke, 39, lost his spot with Citroen after a series of accidents and non-finishes during his five-year spell with the French team.

Meeke and Nagle's last victory came at the 2017 Rally Catalunya but their best result in 2018 was a third-place finish in Mexico.