World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke part of three-man Toyota team for 2019

Kris Meeke will be part of a three-man Toyota team in 2019

Kris Meeke has been confirmed as part of a three-man factory Toyota team for the 2019 World Rally Championship.

The Northern Ireland driver replaces Citroen-bound Esapekka Lappi and will be joined in the team by Estonian Ott Tanak and Finn Jari-Matti Latvala.

Meeke will drive a Yaris WRC, with Seb Marshall or Dan Barritt linked with becoming his co-driver after the 39-year-old's split with Paul Nagle.

Meeke was sacked by Citroen after crashing in the Portugal Rally in May.

Meeke tested a Yaris for the first time in Finland on Tuesday and it was revealed on the same day that his 11-year partnership with Nagle was at an end.

Marshall, who is currently sitting with Hyundai's Hayden Paddon, appears to be the favourite to replace Nagle.

"It's been a difficult few months for me but I wasn't that long away and I've got that hunger back," said the Dungannon driver.

"I knew deep down I wanted to come back to drive a rally car and to have my first experience of the Yaris on these stages, it just gives me so much pleasure to drive a car again.

"I have given my life to rally and rally has given me so much but certainly I didn't feel it was time to stop. I still think I can achieve a lot more in the sport and hopefully with this new exciting venture we can achieve good things together.

"The negotiations were very simple and there were maybe some options on the table, but I said if I wanted to come back, I wanted to come back in the proper way. For me there was no doubt where I wanted to be," he added.