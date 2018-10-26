MotoGP: Britain's Cal Crutchlow out of Australian Grand Prix with broken ankle

Cal Crutchlow is currently fifth in the overall MotoGP standings

Britain's Cal Crutchlow is out of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after breaking his ankle in practice.

Crutchlow, 32, had been fifth fastest in Friday morning's session before the heavy accident at turn one at Phillip Island.

"He was taken to Melbourne Alfred City Hospital where he will undergo surgery to correct the injury," said Honda.

Crutchlow finished second to Honda team-mate Marc Marquez in last Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The Briton is fifth in the overall standings, with two races to go after Australia.

Marquez, who sealed his fifth MotoGP title, wished Crutchlow a swift recovery on Twitter.