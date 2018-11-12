Glasgow Tigers issue plea for help to run beyond 2019

Glasgow Tigers celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2016, while Edinburgh Monarchs mark theirs this year

Next season could be Glasgow Tigers' last unless fresh funding can be found, the speedway club's owners have said.

Brothers Michael and Gerry Facenna bought the Ashfield Stadium at the end of 2014, cleared the club's debt and invested £2m to renovate the venue.

However, on Monday, Gerry Facenna said Tigers had "incurred substantial six-figure losses" each year since.

And the GB Championship side are now looking for volunteers to help sustain race nights beyond 2019.

Tigers are one of two Scottish teams in the competition, with Edinburgh Monarchs' future already in doubt with proposals submitted to build housing on their Armadale Stadium side in West Lothian.

Last month, league winners Peterborough Panthers were put up for sale and, this month, Berwick Bandits joined them. Premiership side Poole Pirates have invited offers to buy the club.

The Facennas pledged to plough all profits back into the club when they took over, but now say that "operating losses simply cannot be sustained" and the club will be closed during the week as a result.

A statement read: "We will continue to support the participation of Glasgow Tigers as a Championship team in 2019.

"But unless we can make a significant turnaround in terms of operational costs and revenue, it is doubtful we will be able to support a Championship team the following year.

"To help secure the club's future, we are looking for volunteers across the whole club who can help with any activity from promoting, fundraising, working in the ticket office, selling food and beverage, selling programmes or 50/50 tickets, track staff, sponsorship sales, as well as off-season volunteers."

Tigers' were runners up in the 2017 championship with the only silverware in recent years their KO Cup win in 2016.