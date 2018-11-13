Formula E: BBC to broadcast electric road races for first time
The BBC will show coverage of every ABB FIA Formula E Championship race from December.
Races for the series will be featured live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.
Formula E is the first event of its kind and will see fully electric single-seater cars racing street circuits around the world.
The opening race of the fifth season takes place at the Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on December 15.
Ali Russell, media and business development director at Formula E, said it was "imperative" the racing series remained on a free-to-air network in a "key" market for the sport.
"What better place to showcase some of the best and most competitive racing than on the BBC," he said.
"We're fully-charged and ready for the new season on the streets of the most recognisable cities - and this year promises to be more intense and unpredictable than ever."
The Formula E Championship consists of 11 teams and 22 drivers, and will take place in 12 cities over a seven-month race calendar.