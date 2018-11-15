Isle of Man TT star Peter Hickman quickest in Macau

Peter Hickman on his way to a record-breaking victory in Friday's Senior TT race

Peter Hickman has posted the fastest time in the opening qualifying session at the Macau Grand Prix.

The Lincolnshire rider was just under a second quicker than the event's most successful ever rider Michael Rutter, with Danny Webb third quickest.

In an earlier session, Andrew Dudgeon from the Isle of Man and Spain's Raul Torras were injured in crashes.

Organisers said both men had been taken to hospital where they were "under observation".

The Macau motorcycle grand prix will take place on Saturday over 12 laps.

Hickman will be bidding for a third victory having previously won the event in 2015 and 2016, while Michael Rutter will be going for a ninth win.

DOUBLE winner Peter Hickman looks poised to complete his hat-trick at the Macau Grand Prix after taking provisional pole this afternoon in the Far East.

The Aspire-Ho by Bathams Racing BMW man battled with team-mate Michael Rutter for the early part of the first qualifying today before clocking a 2:25.429 which put him nearly a second clear of Rutter's trick Honda, with Danny Webb finishing third quickest over 2.5s off the front.

Martin Jessopp, who has previously taken pole in Macau, got the best start as he clocked a 2:30s lap, but Hickman threw his hat in the ring moments later as he shot to the top of the timesheets before first practice leader Rutter took over.

But as times continued to tumble, Hickman was back at the fore and with 25 minutes remaining in the session he went quickest with a 2:25.637.

Just a few minutes later, Penz13's Danny Webb knocked Jessopp off his provisional P3 start with a 2:28.010 that put the former Grand Prix rider within 1.5s of pole before dropping his time with a few minutes remaining while Jessopp had to settle for fourth.

Briggs Equipment Kawasaki's Gary Johnson took fifth ahead of Horst Saiger and PR Racing's David Johnson.

Irishman Derek Sheils, John McGuinness and Didier Grams completed the top 10.

Early on in the session, race officials had revealed that the crashers from this morning's session, Andrew Dudgeon and Raul Torras Martinez, were under observation in hospital - the former with a suspected fractured spine and the latter after knocking himself out in a big spill at Mandarin.

Isle of Man TT rider Andy Dudgeon has been injured after a crash at the Macau Grand Prix.

The former Manx Grand prix winner from Ramsey was taken to hospital following a crash during the session leading to a red flag.

Team boss Robbie Silvester later tweeted that "Andy ran out of road at turn one

Former winners Michael Rutter, Peter Hickman and John McGuinness head the entry for next month's Macau Grand Prix over the 3.8-mile Guia circuit.

"Earlier today in first practice Andy ran out of road at turn one, a short ambulance ride and a few x rays later he's laying flat in bed with a cheesy grin? he's now in surgery getting some Chinese medicine. Thanks to everyone who's sending their best wishes - will post updates as and when".

Michael Rutter set the pace in the opening practice session at the Macau Grand Prix on Thursday.

The Ducati rider from the West Midlands will be looking to add to his six previous victories at the Far East event on Saturday.

American Jeremy Toye was second quickest, with the returning Ian Hutchinson also on the pace.

Gary Johnson, who won his first TT race this year, was fifth fastest.

Meanwhile, Isle of Man rider Conor Cummins was just outside the top 10 in 11th.

The Ramsey rider missed last year's event after a high-speed crash in the Senior TT race.

He said on Twitter: "First practice done and dusted. P11 and happy just finding my way round again. The PBM Factory Kawasaki is a proper bit of kit."

The famous street event has been held on the south-east coast of China since 1954 on the 3.8-mile Guia circuit, which is made up of fast straights, tight corners and uncompromising crash barriers.

The first qualifying session was later cancelled because of heavy rain.