Southern 100: Ivan Lintin's recovery going 'very well'

Lincolnshire rider Ivan Lintin is a two-time Isle of Man TT winner

The recovery of former TT winner Ivan Lintin, who crashed at the Southern 100 road races in the Isle of Man, is going "very well" after seeing a specialist.

The 34-year-old from Lincolnshire was involved in a collision during the 600cc Challenge race on 12 July, in which James Cowton died.

In an update on social media the racer said his injuries were "nowhere near healed" but it was "positive" news.

Lintin secured wins in the Lightweight TT in both 2015 and 2016.

Posting on Twitter, he added: "It went very well... my leg is healing correct now and both bones in my leg are knitting together."

The Southern 100 is held on closed roads at on the Billown circuit in the Isle of Man.