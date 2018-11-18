Sophia Florsch: Formula 3 driver fractures spine in Macau Grand Prix crash

From the section

Sophia Florsch says she will have surgery on Monday

Formula 3 driver Sophia Florsch has fractured her spine in a high-speed crash at the Macau Grand Prix in China.

The 17-year-old German's car lost control going into a bend before flying through the air and crashing backwards into fences.

A statement from her team, Van Amersfoort Racing, said Florsch was conscious and in a stable condition.

"I am fine but will be going into surgery tomorow morning," Florsch posted on social media on Sunday.

"Thanks to everybody for the supporting messages. Update soon."

Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, who Florsch first crashed into, has been taken to hospital with back pain.

Two photographers and a marshal are also in hospital, according to the race organisers.

Photographer Minami Hiroyuki has concussion, while marshal Chan Cha In suffered a fractured facial bone and lacerations.

The other photographer, Chan Weng Wang, has a liver laceration.

The race was immediately red-flagged before restarting an hour later.