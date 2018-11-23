Keith Farmer to ride for Tyco BMW in British Superbikes in 2019

Keith Farmer secured a second British Superstock title in October

British Superstock 1000cc champion Keith Farmer will join Christian Iddon to compete for Tyco BMW in the 2019 British Superbike Championship.

Farmer's title success took his tally of national titles to four, having also won the Superstock series in 2012, the Supersport class in 2017 and the British Superstock 600cc crown in 2011.

The Clogher rider replaces compatriot Michael Laverty in the line-up.

"I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity," said Farmer.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be given the chance to step up to the Superbike class. It shows that Philip (Neill) and the team truly believe in me and I will in return give my absolute all next season."

Farmer and Iddon will ride the all-new BMW S1000R for the Moneymore-based TAS Racing-backed outfit.

Team manager Neill commented: "We asked Keith to do a job for us in the Superstock class in 2018 and he delivered the championship which was fantastic.

"We are under no illusions, the step up to Superbike is a significant one; however we believe Keith has the ability to deliver at any level, and although we should anticipate a settling in period - we do expect to see him running at the front during 2019."

Farmer becomes the third Northern Ireland rider with a confirmed ride for the 2019 BSB series, with Glenn Irwin signed up by JG Speedfit Kawasaki and his brother Andrew agreeing a deal with Honda Racing.