Sophia Florsch returns to Germany and starts 'new chapter' after F3 crash

It is estimated Sophia Florsch was travelling at 276km/h at the time of the crash

Formula 3 driver Sophia Florsch says she is starting a "new chapter" as she returns to Germany following her dramatic high-speed crash in Macau.

Florsch, 17, had an 11-hour operation after fracturing her spine on 18 November, with doctors using bone from her hip to repair one of her vertebrae.

In a social media post on Monday, she said she had celebrated her "second birthday" on the day of the crash.

She added: "I'm still overwhelmed by all the support I got from you fans."

Van Amersfoort Racing driver Florsch hit the back of Jehan Daruvala's car on lap four of the F3 Macau Grand Prix, then launched over the inside kerb into the car of Sho Tsuboi. That impact catapulted her car over the barrier and into an area occupied by marshals and photographers.

Team owner Frits van Amersfoort estimated she was travelling at 276km/h (171.6mph) and said she had had an "angel on her shoulder" to survive the crash.

On Monday, Florsch said: "Today I am flying back home. Really happy to see all my family and friends in the next days again.

"Now a new chapter starts and I can't wait for it to begin. Let's focus on 2019."