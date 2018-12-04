World Rally Championship: Marshall to co-drive Meeke in 2019

Seb Marshall and Hayden Paddon managed to get their Hyundai on the podium at the season-ending Rally Australia

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke will be co-driven by Seb Marshall for the 2019 World Rally Championship.

Englishman Marshall will replace Paul Nagle, who had been Meeke's navigator for 11 years.

Marshall will move to Toyota with Meeke after two years alongside New Zealander Hayden Paddon at Hyundai.

Meanwhile, at the Motorsport Ireland awards, NI duo Charlie Eastwood and James Wilson scooped the Young Driver of the Year prizes.

Meeke was handed a World Rally lifeline with Toyota after being dropped by Citroen midway through 2018, and will compete alongside Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala.

"Next year represents a fresh challenge for me, though, so it's a blank sheet of paper, with a new guy reading the pacenotes," said Meeke, "I've actually known Seb for quite a long time, in fact, and we all know he's right up there at the level."

He added: "I owe a great debt of thanks to my former navigator Paul Nagle. He and I went through highs and lows together, and he was a terrific companion over those times.

"The priority is to build up that relationship between us in the car, of course, and that'll start in competition terms in Monte Carlo. But we'll have a fair bit of testing beneath us by the time we get to that point, and that will help."

Marshall stepped up to the WRC in 2015 as co-driver for Dutchman Kevin Abbring, moving across to Hyundai stable mate Paddon midway though 2017.

Belfast's Charlie Eastwood has been named as Motorsport Ireland's Young Racing Driver of the Year, with Armagh's James Wilson collecting the prestigious Billy Coleman award for Young Rally Driver of the year

At the Motorsport Ireland Awards, it was Northern Irish clean-sweep of the Young Driver of the Year awards.

Belfast's Charlie Eastwood won the Sexton Trophy having impressed in his first year in the World Endurance Championship with TF Sport, also winning a round at the VLN series around the Nürburgring in Germany.

The Billy Coleman award for Young Rally Driver of the Year went to James Wilson, who won the Irish National Forest Junior Rally Championship, also taking a podium in the Junior British Rally Championship round in Ypres in Belgium.

In a busy day for Northern Irish motorsport, Ballynahinch's Steven Kane has been confirmed in Bentley Racing's factory set-up for the 2019 season, competing in the Blancpain GT endurance series, Intercontinental GT Challenge and selected Endurance events.