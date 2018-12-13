Formula E: Five reasons to become obsessed with the all-electric series

British driver Gary Paffet tests the new HWA Racelab Formula E car

Traditional "petrolheads" may have a thing or two to say, but the legend that is Sir David Attenborough has spoken.

"The collapse of civilisation is on the horizon unless we act now," said the naturalist at the UN climate summit earlier this month.

How can sport adapt to play its part in saving the planet? Well, motorsport is arguably taking some action.

Back in 2014, Alejandro Agag, former chairman of Championship football club Queens Park Rangers, decided all-electric single-seater racing was what the world needed.

And so, Formula E was born.

Now, five seasons later, the new, much-upgraded second generation of cars is ready to race.

The opening race of 2018-19 season takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday and is live from 12:00 GMT.

While the sport is very open and honest about not trying to REPLACE Formula 1 at the forefront of motorsport (and for millions, it never will anyway), it is worth your attention, and here are a few reasons why.

The 'Gen2' cars look like the Batmobile

No, really. Look at them.

This second incarnation of the Formula E car was launched in January 2018 and first tested in the public eye by 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg at the Tempelhofer in Berlin.

During the test, Rosberg repeatedly sounded surprised at just how much power the car was giving him, saying over team radio it had "awesome acceleration".

But does the new car sound like the Batmobile?

No - they still sound like a one-litre Corsa going 120mph in reverse.

An important difference between F1 and Formula E is that all 11 teams involved use the same power source (battery), creating a more competitive environment than its petrol-based cousin.

They all have access to the same top speeds of about 174mph (280kph), but with some twists - we will come to those later.

There are some familiar faces in the driver seats

A little over a year after his F1 retirement, Felipe Massa is back on the track and applying his 15 years of experience at the top level to another format.

The Brazilian has signed a three-year deal for Venturi racing - the Hollywood team with a Hollywood part owner in Leonardo DiCaprio.

The team also has the added benefit of former Williams test driver Susie Wolff being their team principal.

Felipe Massa and Swiss-Italian driver Edoardo Mortara will drive for Venturi Racing

Stoffel Vandoorne, who has driven for McLaren in F1 for the past two seasons, also joins the line up with new team HWA Racelab.

There are five Britons in the driver line-up this season, with Alexander Sims (BMWi Andretti Motorsport), Sam Bird (Envision Virgin Racing), Oliver Turvey (NIO Formula E), Oliver Rowland (Nissan E.Dams) and veteran driver Gary Paffett (HWA Racelab) all on the grid.

And here's how you can try and help your favourite driver win...

You can affect the race from the comfort of your own sofa

Have you ever jumped off your seat while watching the Grand National, yelling at your horse, willing it to go faster?

Well, imagine exactly that with Formula E cars, but it actually helping your favourite driver.

You don't have to scream at the TV, but you can grab your phone and send your favourite driver a power boost.

Here's how it works - five drivers per race receive a 'Fanboost' burst of power, which they can deploy in a five-second window during the second half of the race.

It's up to viewers around the world to decide who will get the extra oomph to carry them a little further during the race.

Gimmick or genius? Fans can give drivers a power boost

It's as close to real life Mario Kart as you can get

OK so there are no banana skins to slip up on, but there are "go faster stars" to help drivers who need a bit of extra power.

They aren't actual stars, but during certain points of a race, drivers will be able to pick up an extra hit of power at their own risk when they drive over a certain part of the track.

The new power mode gives an extra 25kW of power, the equivalent of an extra 33 brake horsepower on an F1 car (or 0.5 seconds per lap).

This is hopefully going to make for some incredible passing manoeuvres and every time it is activated, the LED lights on the safety halo flash blue.

Bring on a night race.

It is constantly improving

They still sound like travel hairdryers, but don't let that fool you.

The technology these cars use has improved vastly over the five short years since its creation.

In previous seasons, the battery life of the car was only enough to reach the halfway point of a race, but in the second generation of Formula E car, it lasts the full race.

It brings an end to the clunky mid-race car swap where a driver would jump out of the car in the pit and jump into an second vehicle.

Most fans are delighted with this improvement in technology, others are sad to say goodbye to the often comical leap across a pit garage.

It's a powerful battery too - the round-about equivalent of 20,000 AA batteries in each car stacked end to end.

What's more is the races only take place on street circuits, meaning the excitement levels are huge.

Formula E calendar 2018-19

15 December 2018: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

12 January 2019: Marrakech, Morocco

26 January 2019: Santiago, Chile

16 February 2019: Mexico City

10 March 2019: Hong Kong

23 March 2019: Sanya, China

13 April 2019: Rome, Italy

27 April 2019: Paris, France

11 May 2019: Monaco

25 May 2019: Berlin, Germany

22 June 2019: Bern, Switzerland

13 and 14 July 2019: New York, USA